Lil Baby Lets Drake Dominate His Festival Performance In Canada
By Tony M. Centeno
May 23, 2022
Lil Baby delivered a performance that his crowd in Canada will never forget. The Georgia native decided to bring out his friend Drake during his recent set in Montreal.
On Saturday, May 21, Lil Baby brought out Drake as a special guest during his headlining performance at the Metro Metro Festival in Montreal. The Quality Control rapper was performing "Wants & Needs" when the Toronto native came out after Baby's verse. After performing "Girls Want Girls" off Certified Lover Boy, Drake admitted he hadn't been to Montreal in six years and decided to stick around to perform several solo songs of his own.
Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/ONyfymiyje— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 23, 2022
“I haven’t been to Montreal in like six f**king years,” Drizzy said. “And I’ve been waiting to get back here. So I was wondering if you’d be so kind to let me repo this set for a second and do some songs for my peoples?”
Of course, Lil Baby obliged and rocked out on stage while Drizzy fired off numerous hits. Drake ended up performing songs like "Way 2 Sexy," "Laugh Now Cry Later," "Nonstop," "Headlines" and "Knife Talk." Baby's set occurred just before the rapper finally revealed a new detail about what he's got coming later this summer.
In the early hours of Sunday morning, May 22, Lil Baby tweeted that he's dropping something in July. He didn't specify if it was his long-awaited album, which he's been promising for months now. Nonetheless, he appeared to give fans hope that he would bless them with something new at some point in July. Prior to the revelation, Baby had already dropped several songs like "In a Minute," "Right On," "Frozen" and "Dark Mode" along with the release date for his upcoming documentary.
Watch Lil Baby and Drake's full set below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE