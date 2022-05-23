Lil Baby Lets Drake Dominate His Festival Performance In Canada

“I haven’t been to Montreal in like six f**king years,” Drizzy said. “And I’ve been waiting to get back here. So I was wondering if you’d be so kind to let me repo this set for a second and do some songs for my peoples?”



Of course, Lil Baby obliged and rocked out on stage while Drizzy fired off numerous hits. Drake ended up performing songs like "Way 2 Sexy," "Laugh Now Cry Later," "Nonstop," "Headlines" and "Knife Talk." Baby's set occurred just before the rapper finally revealed a new detail about what he's got coming later this summer.



In the early hours of Sunday morning, May 22, Lil Baby tweeted that he's dropping something in July. He didn't specify if it was his long-awaited album, which he's been promising for months now. Nonetheless, he appeared to give fans hope that he would bless them with something new at some point in July. Prior to the revelation, Baby had already dropped several songs like "In a Minute," "Right On," "Frozen" and "Dark Mode" along with the release date for his upcoming documentary.



Watch Lil Baby and Drake's full set below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE