Gunna's Proposed Bond Conditions Included Parents' Homes As Collateral

By Tony M. Centeno

May 24, 2022

Gunna
Gunna's defense team put a lot on the table in their plea for the rapper's bond earlier this week. In addition to constant supervision and house arrest, the rapper's parents would've been required to use their homes as collateral.

According to a report XXL published on Monday, May 23, Gunna's lawyer presented an array of bail conditions during his court hearing that was intended to persuade the judge to release the rapper from jail. In addition to the $750,000 bail, the conditions included house arrest with an ankle monitor, the forfeiture of three of his properties, and permission to record all Gunna's phone calls. His parents would've also had to list their homes as collateral. Unfortunately, Gunna's bond was denied.

“The Court was obviously concerned about threats and intimidation of witnesses," Sadow told XXL. "We believe when the Court hears evidence, not just the words of the prosecutor, it will find that Sergio’s release on bond will not, directly or indirectly, pose a significant risk to witnesses. We look forward to having an evidentiary hearing on this as soon as the Court permits.”

Gunna has been behind bars at the Fulton County jail since he turned himself in earlier this month after he was named in a 56-count indictment along with Young Thug and 26 other YSL members. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office claimed that Young Stoner Life Records doubles as the street gang Young Slime Life and is reportedly responsible for at least 50 murders and acts of gun violence. Gunna is accused of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in criminal street gang activity while Young Thug is facing various other charges from murder to armed to robbery.

As of this report, Gunna's trial date is set for Jan. 9, 2023.

