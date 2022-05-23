Winning Michigan Lottery Ticket Worth $25K A Year For Life Unclaimed

Check your pockets, sock drawers — wherever it is you keep your lotto tickets. You may be in for a big surprise. One very lucky Michigan Lottery player has won $25,000 a year for life for playing the game Lucky For Life... but has yet to claim the prize, according to Michigan Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased on the Michigan Lottery website and matched the five white balls drawn on Sunday night (May 22): 07-11-25-31-46. This is the first time a Michigan Lottery player has won the lifetime prize in the Lucky For Life game in 2022.

The lucky winner gets two choices on how to receive their prize. They can either choose to receive annual payments of $25,000 for a minimum of 20 years or life (whichever is greater) or receive a one-time cash payment of $390,000.

Here's what you should do if you're the lucky winner, according to Michigan Lottery officials:

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Lucky For Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.