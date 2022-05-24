Have You Been To The Most Romantic City In Georgia?

If you are in the process of planning your next date night, look no further than the most romantic place to be in the entire state. This city is known primarily for its scenery and contains a plethora of spas and vineyards. Visitors can also enjoy a nice candle lit diner under the stars at various restaurants around town.

According to a list put together by Livability, the most romantic city in all of Georgia is Dahlonega. Dahlonega features multiple Italian diners, an observatory, and a wildlife preserve.

Here is what Livability had to say about the most romantic city in

"This place is so, so beautiful. Describing it as ‘picturesque’ doesn’t do it justice, but it’s as close as I can get without ranting on and on. There is so much to do in Dahlonega it’s almost dizzying — explore land and sky with a visit to Gibbs Gardens and the Observatory. Get your fill of fine wine and wildlife with a day trip to Wolf Mountain Vineyards and Chestatee Wildlife Preserve. Go to a spa and get a couple’s massage. Take one of many scenic drives and listen to your favorite songs with the windows down. Dine by candlelight at a local Italian joint or stuff yourselves at a famous BBQ pit. Look at me; I went on and on anyway… Seriously, why haven’t you packed and booked your tickets already?"

For more information regarding the most romantic city in every state visit HERE.