Have You Been To The Most Romantic City In California?

If you are in the process of planning your next date night, look no further than the most romantic place to be in the entire state. This quaint city is located right off the coast, and is nestled in a valley surrounded by picturesque mountains that outline the sunset.

According to a list put together by Livability, the most romantic city in all of California is Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara is the perfect place to walk hand in hand down sidewalks lined with sparking lights and the most intimate little diners around. While you walk the sidewalks and enter in and out of the shops, you can admire the sound of the ocean and see the stars reflecting off of crashing waves in the distance.

Here is what Livability had to say about the most romantic city California:

"Santa Barbara is a beach town and a mountain town. It’s quaint suburbia and a hip, bustling city with great nightlife. It’s youthful and mature. It’s … well, practically perfect. The city of Santa Barbara is very strict about any new construction there, so the entire city follows a cohesive, Spanish-style aesthetic that is simply gorgeous. The food is fresh and delicious and you can find any kind of cuisine you crave — the freshest sushi, the zestiest Italian, authentic Mexican and Greek and, of course, American fare. All your favorite shops are here, too, and nothing is too far from wherever you’re staying. I promise you, it will very quickly become one of your very favorite places to visit."

For more information regarding the most romantic city in every state visit HERE.