Have You Taken A Drive On The Most Scenic Road In Arizona?

Grab your friends and head on the most scenic road trip of your life — right in your backyard.

Stacker compiled a list of the most scenic road in every state. Here's how they did it:

Stacker utilized the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration and state travel guides to locate must-drive roads in every U.S. state to help any would-be road tripper to narrow down their options. We researched roadways for the devilishly daring, the tranquil soul, the lonesome and lovesick, the wildlife lover, the fisherman and more, leaving no parkway unturned in order to bring joy to road warriors across the nation.

In Arizona, the most scenic road is the Apache Trail. Here's what Stacker said to back up its decision:

Interested in rugged sandstone canyons and a ghost town? The Apache Trail, also known as Highway 88, snakes 45 miles through Arizonian peaks and valleys in an area historically known for its mining towns. For Wild West fun, stop by the Goldfield Ghost Town, a dusty old town with a steakhouse saloon.

