Have You Taken A Drive On The Most Scenic Road In Texas?

Grab your friends and head on the most scenic road trip of your life — right in your backyard.

Stacker compiled a list of the most scenic road in every state. Here's how they did it:

Stacker utilized the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration and state travel guides to locate must-drive roads in every U.S. state to help any would-be road tripper to narrow down their options. We researched roadways for the devilishly daring, the tranquil soul, the lonesome and lovesick, the wildlife lover, the fisherman and more, leaving no parkway unturned in order to bring joy to road warriors across the nation.

In Texas, the most scenic road is Lonesome Highway. Here's what Stacker said to back up its decision:

Why lonesome? Because drivers are more likely to encounter a tumbleweed than another vehicle on this highway. Spanning roughly 50 miles from Carlsbad, New Mexico, to Pine Springs, Texas, the Lonesome Highway is a straight and lonely shot into the Guadalupe Mountains. Bring along some Hank Williams.

To read Stacker's full report, click here.