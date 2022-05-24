Have You Tried The Most Popular Snack Food In Texas?

What's your go-to snack food? Has it ever occurred to you that your favorite could mirror that of your state?

The Daily Meal compiled a list of every state's signature snack. Here's how they did it:

To determine the signature snack from every state, we tracked down official state foods, regional specialties and products that are made in certain states and have amassed cult followings among residents.

In Texas, the most popular snack food is chips and salsa. Here's what The Daily Meal said to back up its decision:

When you think about the best recipes from Texas, chances are you start dreaming of tacos, burritos and fajitas. But no Tex-Mex meal would be complete without a round of chips and salsa. That iconic food duo was named Texas’ official state snack in 2003.

To read The Daily Meal's full report, click here.