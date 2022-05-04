This Is The Best Gas Station Food In Texas

Whether you're looking for a quick roadie snack or even a full meal — a gas station is likely to have you covered. The real question is... where can you find the best gas station food?

Mashed compiled a list of the best gas station food in every state. Here's what they said about the list:

From down-home cooking and freshly-made local faves to straight-up five-star dining, there are plenty of surprises waiting just beyond the pump. If you've never thought you could eat a good, hearty meal while filling your tank and checking your tires, you're in for a real treat. These top gas station foods defy conventional wisdom in absolutely delicious ways.

In Texas, the best gas station food is the brisket at Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

The Lonestar State is definitely the place to go for big, beautiful meats, but you don't need to visit a five-star restaurant to savor some phenomenal beef. Instead, just get on over to Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q for fork-tender slices of brisket. Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q has several locations all across the great state of Texas, and are known for serving up some of the state's best comfort food in a friendly, casual environment.

To read Mashed's full list of the best gas station food in every state, click here.