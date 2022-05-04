This Is The Best Gas Station Food In Texas

By Dani Medina

May 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you're looking for a quick roadie snack or even a full meal — a gas station is likely to have you covered. The real question is... where can you find the best gas station food?

Mashed compiled a list of the best gas station food in every state. Here's what they said about the list:

From down-home cooking and freshly-made local faves to straight-up five-star dining, there are plenty of surprises waiting just beyond the pump. If you've never thought you could eat a good, hearty meal while filling your tank and checking your tires, you're in for a real treat. These top gas station foods defy conventional wisdom in absolutely delicious ways.

In Texas, the best gas station food is the brisket at Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

The Lonestar State is definitely the place to go for big, beautiful meats, but you don't need to visit a five-star restaurant to savor some phenomenal beef. Instead, just get on over to Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q for fork-tender slices of brisket. Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q has several locations all across the great state of Texas, and are known for serving up some of the state's best comfort food in a friendly, casual environment.

To read Mashed's full list of the best gas station food in every state, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.