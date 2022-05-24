Here's How You Can Name Nashville's New Street Sweeper

Have you been waiting for a chance to make your mark in Nashville? Maybe you are new to the city and want to make it big in the country music scene or have dreamed about what your impact may be on Music City. A new contest in Nashville is giving residents an opportunity to show off their creative side while helping keep the city beautiful.

The Nashville Department of Transportation & Multimodal Infrastructure has launched a survey asking for Nashville residents' suggestions at naming the city's newest bikeways sweeper, per WKRN. Once the department narrows down the list of submitted names to four choices, the public will be able to vote on their favorite, with the winning name being announced by July 1.

"Hey, Nashville! You asked and we listened," the NDOT said on Twitter. "We're having a naming contest for our cute new bikeways sweeper! Only 1 entry is allowed per resident, so make your first one your best one."