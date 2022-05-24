Khloe Kardashian Had To Comfort Kendall Jenner After Viral Cucumber Video

But she couldn't help herself from joining in on the internet's reaction to the model's interesting way of cutting the vegetable. “I was just confused why it was positioned this way. We don’t know,” she added. "But I love her. She’s so perfect.”

The viral moment all started with a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. When Kendall attempted to slice up the vegetable in the kitchen with her mom, Kris Jenner, the internet immediately noticed her strange way of holding the vegetable and knife. Later that night, a viral tweet read, "Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f--ing cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed." The model then responded to the tweet, adding, "tragic!"