Khloe Kardashian Had To Comfort Kendall Jenner After Viral Cucumber Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 24, 2022
Khloe Kardashian has revealed that her sister Kendall Jenner was "not happy" about the internet's reaction to her attempting to cut a cucumber. In a recent interview, the reality star revealed, "Oh, my God, she’s, like, not happy about that. I feel so bad.” The older Kardashian did her best to make her younger sister feel better. "I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair. You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes. God bless. And you can’t cut a f–king cucumber,'” she said. “The world is good. Because she’s like … how can you be this f–king perfect? She has this perfect life, this perfect dog, she’s a gazelle of a human being, she walks the runway, she’s all these amazing things. You can’t cut a f–king cucumber?”
tragic! https://t.co/DY2pnbg2vk— Kendall (@KendallJenner) May 12, 2022
But she couldn't help herself from joining in on the internet's reaction to the model's interesting way of cutting the vegetable. “I was just confused why it was positioned this way. We don’t know,” she added. "But I love her. She’s so perfect.”
The viral moment all started with a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. When Kendall attempted to slice up the vegetable in the kitchen with her mom, Kris Jenner, the internet immediately noticed her strange way of holding the vegetable and knife. Later that night, a viral tweet read, "Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f--ing cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed." The model then responded to the tweet, adding, "tragic!"