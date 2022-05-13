Kendall Jenner Roasts Herself After Her 'Tragic' Cooking Skills Go Viral

According to Page Six, the viral moment came when Kendall attempted to slice up the vegetable in the kitchen with her mom, Kris Jenner. The model probably wasn't shocked to see the viral tweet. In the scene, Kris seems concerned telling her daughter, "Be careful, because I nicked myself the other day."

“I know, I’m kinda scared,” Kendall admitted, before asking, “I’m definitely not a good cutter so don’t zoom in on me. I’m not professional whatsoever.” As Kendall continues to awkwardly cut, Kris decides to call for backup. “Hey, chef. Do you want to cut this up for her?”

Aside from this comedic moment, the latest episode also unearthed some bombshells about the anxiety Kim felt around styling herself after filing for divorce from Kanye West in 2021. The rapper allegedly told her that the dress she wore to the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards made her look like the fictional character Marge Simpson. “He called me afterward. He told me my career is over,” she shared. “And then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

Kourtney was going through her own struggles when she shared that she had a "nervous breakdown" after accidentally stepping on her $1 million engagement ring from fiancé Travis Barker.