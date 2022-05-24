New 200-Room 'Dream' Hotel Planned For This Texas Town

Developers announced plans for a new 200-room hotel in Frisco. WFAA reported that the hotel is set to be the centerpiece of a 230-acre mixed-use development in Frisco.

This hotel, which is being developed by Dream Hotel Group, will be known as Dream Frisco. The hotel will include a rooftop pool deck and bar, a fitness center, a nightclub, two bars, and a restaurant.

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said:

"When we started thinking about what the northern part of Frisco was going to look like, we knew it needed to be a different experience from the southern part of our city. Now, with the announcement of the Dream Hotel coming to Firefly Park, it adds a significantly different, cool vibe to Frisco. Dream will be a destination for the region and is an impressive beginning for Firefly Park."

The hotel is expected to open in 2026.

Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay stein said:

"Frisco is one of the fastest-growing markets in Texas and the ideal destination to expand out Dream brand in the Lone Star State. We are fortunate to collaborate with visionary developers like Wilks Development who share our same big dreams and bold ambitions to grow and develop our brand in new and emerging markets across the country. Firefly Park is the future of North Dallas, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."