You'll Soon Be Able To Stay At Arizona's Largest Hotel

By Ginny Reese

April 28, 2022

Beginning in 2023, Arizona "stay-cationers" will be able to stay in a little slice of paradise right here in the state. Or a very large slice, rather. The largest hotel in Arizona is expected to open sometime in spring of 2023 and it honestly looks so exciting.

12 News reported that VAI Resort is set to become the state's largest hotel with more than 1,200 luxury suites and hotel rooms.

The resort will be located across the street from State Farm Stadium in the West Valley. It's expected to be a "water oasis to the desert."

The resort will feature a 360-degree concert stage, 13 restaurants, a wedding chapel, a spa, an a 400-foot tethered balloon for guests to get a bird's eye view of the Valley. There will also be a "private island," which will be the largest man-made island in the US, that will be the center point for the 60-acre entertainment resort.

Grant Fisher, President of VAI Resort, said:

"As most Arizona residents head out of state in the hot summer months, VAI Resort will bring the beach and refreshing water to their backyard. There will be no need to go anywhere else!"
