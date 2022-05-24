Rebel Wilson Takes Dig At Royal Family After Meeting Prince Harry
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 25, 2022
Rebel Wilson made her stance on the royal family drama clear with an Instagram post this week. The Australian actor posted a photo with Prince Harry during a recent match at the Santa Barbara Polo Club and captioned it, "Team Harry!" While Wilson may have been referring to Harry's team the Los Padres, who walked away victorious in the polo tournament, there's also a double meaning there. In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle shocked the world when they announced they were officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family and relocated to the US with their son Archie.
The unprecedented move caused public animosity between the royal family, especially after their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey gave the public bombshell revelations about the personal opinions of members of the royal family. The couple remains somewhat detached from Harry's family including his brother Prince William, his father Charles, and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. It was recently revealed that the couple will travel to the UK with their two children Archie and Lilibet to take part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations to commemorate the Queen's 70 years on the throne. However, Harry and Meghan will not have a place on the royal balcony.
Earlier this month, it was reported that the couple will be the subject of an upcoming Netflix docuseries that could be released as early as the end of this year.