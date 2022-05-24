Rebel Wilson Takes Dig At Royal Family After Meeting Prince Harry

The unprecedented move caused public animosity between the royal family, especially after their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey gave the public bombshell revelations about the personal opinions of members of the royal family. The couple remains somewhat detached from Harry's family including his brother Prince William, his father Charles, and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. It was recently revealed that the couple will travel to the UK with their two children Archie and Lilibet to take part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations to commemorate the Queen's 70 years on the throne. However, Harry and Meghan will not have a place on the royal balcony.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the couple will be the subject of an upcoming Netflix docuseries that could be released as early as the end of this year.