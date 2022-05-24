Texas Mom Gives Birth To Identical Twins 3 Days Apart

A Texas mom experienced a rare phenomenon earlier this year. Not only did she give birth to identical twins, but she gave birth three days apart.

"I really didn’t know how to comprehend what just happened. I’m like, I just had a baby and I’m still pregnant," Carmen Martinez of Abilene told KTAB.

This all went down at the end of February into March. Martinez's water broke the night of February 28 and she was admitted to the hospital. Martinez delivered Baby No. 1, Gabby, through a natural birth on March 7. Martinez stayed in bed for three days in excruciating pain. "From a 1 to 10, I'd say the pain was 100 ... as long as they were OK, that's all that mattered to me," she said.

On March 10, Isabella was born. "It was a new kind of love that I experienced holding them together," Martinez said. Both babies were born premature.

John Hernandez, the father of the children, also celebrates his birthday on March 10. "I was 36 when I had Gabby, and I was 37 when I had Isabella," he said.

Dr. Len Tadvick, a Hendrick Health OBGYN who delivered both babies, said this situation is a pretty rare one. "(I’ve only seen this) one other time in my career. It’s very uncommon," Tadvick said.