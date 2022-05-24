This Is The Best Hotel Restaurant In Arizona

You don't always need to stay at the nice hotel to eat their delicious food. Hotel restaurants have a lot to offer — but which is the best?

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best hotel restaurant in every state. Here's how they did it:

In order to assemble our list, we began by combing our most recent ranking of the 101 Best Restaurants in America for highly-ranked restaurants located in hotels; we then went state-by-state, looking for hotel-based restaurants that are highly-praised by both out-of-towners and locals alike. Many of these restaurants have been named among their city’s best by local publications and have staked their claim as one of the best restaurants in town, period. We also awarded extra points for serving breakfast and/or lunch along with dinner, as many hotel restaurants serve three meals a day (and handle room service as well). ... Not all of these are big-city hotels, either; many of them are main dining rooms of out-of-the-way resorts that have become destinations in their own right.

In Arizona, the best hotel restaurant is Elements at Camelback Mountain’s Sanctuary Resort and Spa in Scottsdale. Here's what The Daily Meal said to back up its decision:

Acclaimed chef and Food Network personality Beau McMillan is at the helm of Elements, the flagship restaurant at Camelback Mountain’s Sanctuary Resort and Spa in Scottsdale. His Asian-accented menu changes seasonally, and is sourced with local and organic produce, hormone-free meat, and sustainable seafood. Standout menu items include barbecue duck and green onion pancake with Sichuan sauce and toasted peanut and cabbage salad; carrot and millet potstickers with tamari, chile, and black vinegar; five-spice hoisin-glazed double Kurobuta pork chop with Brussels sprouts and bacon; and braised short rib and mushroom ravioli with Chinese broccoli, portobello mushroom, tempura lemon, and black garlic chive butter.

Elements is located inside Camelback Mountain’s Sanctuary Resort and Spa in Scottsdale located at 5700 E McDonald Dr.

To read The Daily Meal's full report, click here.