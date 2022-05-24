This Is The Best Hotel Restaurant In Texas

You don't always need to stay at the nice hotel to eat their delicious food. Hotel restaurants have a lot to offer — but which is the best?

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best hotel restaurant in every state. Here's how they did it:

In order to assemble our list, we began by combing our most recent ranking of the 101 Best Restaurants in America for highly-ranked restaurants located in hotels; we then went state-by-state, looking for hotel-based restaurants that are highly-praised by both out-of-towners and locals alike. Many of these restaurants have been named among their city’s best by local publications and have staked their claim as one of the best restaurants in town, period. We also awarded extra points for serving breakfast and/or lunch along with dinner, as many hotel restaurants serve three meals a day (and handle room service as well). ... Not all of these are big-city hotels, either; many of them are main dining rooms of out-of-the-way resorts that have become destinations in their own right.

In Texas, the best hotel restaurant is Fearing's at the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas. Here's what The Daily Meal said to back up its decision:

Located in The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, Fearing’s features modern Southwestern-American cuisine with a farm-to-table approach. Indeed, along with Stephen Pyles and Daily Meal Council member Robert Del Grande, chef Dean Fearing (also a member of The Daily Meal Council) kind of wrote the book on modern Texan cooking (one of his cookbooks is literally called The Texas Food Bible). What does “modern Southwestern-American cuisine” mean? Barbecued shrimp taco with mango and pickled red onion; barbecued short rib enchilada with queso fundido; mesquite-grilled wagyu ribeye with West Texas mop sauce; and “Texas carpaccio” — wagyu beef with Texas olive oil, grana padano, crispy capers, and pickled golden beets. With many dining venues on-site, diners can choose from anything from the outdoor patio to the more upscale Gallery. If you’re dining chef-side in Dean’s Kitchen, or at the Chef’s Table, look for the ebullient chef; he’s almost always present. And make sure to order his signature tortilla soup.

Fearing's is located inside the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas located at 2121 McKinney Ave.

