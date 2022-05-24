This Is The Best Pasta Dish At The Best Italian Restaurant In Wisconsin

By Taylor Linzinmeir

May 25, 2022

Penne pasta with spinach, sun dried tomatoes and chicken, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and fresh parsley on a ceramic plate
Photo: Getty Images

Pasta is a true art. It comes in many different shapes and sizes, including spaghetti, gnocchi, ravioli and so on. If you really wanted to, you could have a different kind of pasta every day of the week.

No matter where you are, an amazing Italian restaurant offering mouth-watering pasta is never too far away. The Daily Meal proved this by compiling the best pasta dish at the best Italian restaurant in every state.

According to them, you need to try the uovo in raviolo at Ristorante Bartolotta in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Here's what they said about it:

Renowned chef Paul Bartolotta’s flagship Italian restaurant is located on the outskirts of Milwaukee, and Ristorante Bartolotta has been drawing guests from downtown for more than 20 years. It’s easily Wisconsin’s best Italian restaurant, and its must-order pasta is Bartolotta’s signature uovo in raviolo, a notoriously difficult dish to pull off. A single large raviolo (that’s the singular of ravioli) encases ricotta, spinach and a whole egg yolk, and it’s topped with brown butter and some white truffles (if desired) for good measure. When you cut into it the yolk oozes out and mingles with all the other components, and the end result is lavish and decadent.

Have you ever been to Ristorante Bartolotta? Let us know in the comments below!

