This Is The Best Special Occasion Restaurant In Arizona

Whether you're celebrating a birthday, anniversary or a new job, it'd be a good idea to dine at a restaurant with your celebration in mind! Where is that, exactly?

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best special occasion restaurant in every state. Here's how they did it:

In order to track down the best special occasion restaurant in every state, we started by diving into local rankings and online review sites to get a sense of where the locals go when they’re looking to celebrate. We then judged each restaurant according to a set of criteria. These are restaurants where you’ll want to dress up a little beforehand and be prepared to spend a little (or a lot) more money than you usually do when dining out. ... There should ideally be a good wine list and a wide variety of cocktails, and of course a nice selection of desserts. It should be romantic, but not so romantic or highbrow that a family will feel out of place. And a private room for larger groups is always nice. Above all, it should be a restaurant that makes you feel special just by being there.

In Arizona, the best special occasion restaurant is Orange Sky in Scottsdale. Here's what The Daily Meal said to back up its decision:

With some of the most breathtaking views in Scottsdale, Arizona, Orange Sky is perched 15 stories up on the top of Talking Stick Resort. It offers 360-degree views from floor-to-ceiling windows. The modern and inviting eatery has well-spaced tables, private dining rooms as well as a beautiful patio, so there’s the perfect space for any kind of celebration. Wherever you sit, you can dig into agave-chile beef tenderloin, jalapeno bacon-wrapped shrimp and scallops, and grilled elk loin al fresco.

Orange Sky is located at 9800 East Talking Stick Way in Scottsdale.

To read The Daily Meal's full report, click here.