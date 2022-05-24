This Is The Best Special Occasion Restaurant In Texas

Whether you're celebrating a birthday, anniversary or a new job, it'd be a good idea to dine at a restaurant with your celebration in mind! Where is that, exactly?

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best special occasion restaurant in every state. Here's how they did it:

In order to track down the best special occasion restaurant in every state, we started by diving into local rankings and online review sites to get a sense of where the locals go when they’re looking to celebrate. We then judged each restaurant according to a set of criteria. These are restaurants where you’ll want to dress up a little beforehand and be prepared to spend a little (or a lot) more money than you usually do when dining out. ... There should ideally be a good wine list and a wide variety of cocktails, and of course a nice selection of desserts. It should be romantic, but not so romantic or highbrow that a family will feel out of place. And a private room for larger groups is always nice. Above all, it should be a restaurant that makes you feel special just by being there.

In Texas, the best special occasion restaurant is Fearing's in Dallas. Here's what The Daily Meal said to back up its decision:

Located in the elegant Ritz-Carlton in Dallas, Fearing’s is the playground of famed Southwestern chef Dean Fearing. The Texas restaurant is warm and inviting, with high ceilings, comfortable booths and tables for two that look into an open kitchen where Fearing himself is often present. Try his famous tortilla soup — it’s one of the best soups in America.

Fearing's is located at 2121 McKinney Ave. in Dallas.

To read The Daily Meal's full report, click here.