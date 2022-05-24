This Is The Most Beautiful Place In California

Yosemite National Park is being credited as the most beautiful place in California.

Travel and Leisure compiled a nationwide list ranking the most beautiful place in every state, which included national park as the top choice for California.

"The nation's third-oldest park has major status with the National Park System, UNESCO, and traveler wish lists around the world," Travel and Leisure's Anne Olivia Bauso wrote. "The alpine wonderland draws millions of annual visitors to see its high-country Sierra Nevada beauty, marked by granite domes, towering sequoias, and sheer-drop waterfalls."

Here is Travel and Leisure's full list of the most beautiful place in every state: