This Is The Most Beautiful Place In Massachusetts

Cape Cod is being credited as the most beautiful place in Massachusetts.

Travel and Leisure compiled a nationwide list ranking the most beautiful place in every state, which included Cape Cod National Seashore as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"This delicate chain of federally protected land is rich in natural appeal, including marshes, woodlands, wild cranberry bogs, windswept dunes, walking paths, and miles of sandy beaches," Travel and Leisure's Anne Olivia Bauso wrote. "This is one of the last remaining blocks of Atlantic coastal pine barrens, a now-rare forest ecosystem teeming with animals and birdlife."

