This Is The Most Beautiful Place In Massachusetts

By Jason Hall

May 24, 2022

Grass yard and concrete walkway in front of two-story wood shingle home
Photo: Getty Images

Cape Cod is being credited as the most beautiful place in Massachusetts.

Travel and Leisure compiled a nationwide list ranking the most beautiful place in every state, which included Cape Cod National Seashore as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"This delicate chain of federally protected land is rich in natural appeal, including marshes, woodlands, wild cranberry bogs, windswept dunes, walking paths, and miles of sandy beaches," Travel and Leisure's Anne Olivia Bauso wrote. "This is one of the last remaining blocks of Atlantic coastal pine barrens, a now-rare forest ecosystem teeming with animals and birdlife."

Here is Travel and Leisure's full list of the most beautiful place in every state:

  1. Alabama- Magnolia Springs
  2. Alaska- Wrangell-St Elias National Park and Preserve
  3. Arizona- Grand Canyon National Park
  4. Arkansas- Ozark National Forest
  5. California- Yosemite National Park
  6. Colorado- Garden of the Gods
  7. Connecticut- Connecticut Shore
  8. Delaware- Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge
  9. Florida- Everglades National Park
  10. Georgia- Cumberland Island
  11. Hawaii- Nāpali Coast
  12. Idaho- Sawtooth National Forest
  13. Illinois- Cache River State Natural Area
  14. Indiana- Hemlock Cliffs
  15. Iowa- Maquoketa Caves State Park
  16. Kansas- Castle Rock Badlands
  17. Kentucky- Mammoth Cave
  18. Louisiana- Wild Azalea Trail
  19. Maine- Acadia National Park
  20. Maryland- Weverton Cliffs
  21. Massachusetts- Cape Cod National Seashore
  22. Michigan- Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
  23. Minnesota- North Shore Scenic Drive
  24. Mississippi- Natchez Trace Parkway
  25. Missouri- Ozark National Scenic Riverways
  26. Montana- Going-to-the-Sun Road
  27. Nebraska- Toadstool Geological Park and Oglala National Grassland
  28. Nevada- Red Rock Canyon
  29. New Hampshire- Kancamagus Highway
  30. New Jersey- Cape May
  31. New Mexico- Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness
  32. New York- Finger Lakes
  33. North Carolina- Outer Banks
  34. North Dakota- Maah Daah Hey Trail
  35. Ohio- Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
  36. Oklahoma- Tallgrass Prairie Preserve
  37. Oregon- Crater Lake
  38. Pennsylvania- Appalachian National Scenic Trail at the Delaware Water Gap
  39. Rhode Island- Block Island
  40. South Carolina- Hilton Head Island Bike Trails
  41. South Dakota- Badlands National Park
  42. Tennessee- Cherokee National Forest
  43. Texas- Guadalupe Mountains
  44. Utah- Arches National Park
  45. Vermont- Mad River Valley
  46. Virginia- Blue Ridge Parkway
  47. Washington- Hurricane Ridge
  48. West Virginia- New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
  49. Wisconsin- Apostle Islands
  50. Wyoming- Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone
