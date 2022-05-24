This Is The Most Beautiful Place In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
May 24, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Cape Cod is being credited as the most beautiful place in Massachusetts.
Travel and Leisure compiled a nationwide list ranking the most beautiful place in every state, which included Cape Cod National Seashore as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"This delicate chain of federally protected land is rich in natural appeal, including marshes, woodlands, wild cranberry bogs, windswept dunes, walking paths, and miles of sandy beaches," Travel and Leisure's Anne Olivia Bauso wrote. "This is one of the last remaining blocks of Atlantic coastal pine barrens, a now-rare forest ecosystem teeming with animals and birdlife."
Here is Travel and Leisure's full list of the most beautiful place in every state:
- Alabama- Magnolia Springs
- Alaska- Wrangell-St Elias National Park and Preserve
- Arizona- Grand Canyon National Park
- Arkansas- Ozark National Forest
- California- Yosemite National Park
- Colorado- Garden of the Gods
- Connecticut- Connecticut Shore
- Delaware- Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge
- Florida- Everglades National Park
- Georgia- Cumberland Island
- Hawaii- Nāpali Coast
- Idaho- Sawtooth National Forest
- Illinois- Cache River State Natural Area
- Indiana- Hemlock Cliffs
- Iowa- Maquoketa Caves State Park
- Kansas- Castle Rock Badlands
- Kentucky- Mammoth Cave
- Louisiana- Wild Azalea Trail
- Maine- Acadia National Park
- Maryland- Weverton Cliffs
- Massachusetts- Cape Cod National Seashore
- Michigan- Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
- Minnesota- North Shore Scenic Drive
- Mississippi- Natchez Trace Parkway
- Missouri- Ozark National Scenic Riverways
- Montana- Going-to-the-Sun Road
- Nebraska- Toadstool Geological Park and Oglala National Grassland
- Nevada- Red Rock Canyon
- New Hampshire- Kancamagus Highway
- New Jersey- Cape May
- New Mexico- Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness
- New York- Finger Lakes
- North Carolina- Outer Banks
- North Dakota- Maah Daah Hey Trail
- Ohio- Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
- Oklahoma- Tallgrass Prairie Preserve
- Oregon- Crater Lake
- Pennsylvania- Appalachian National Scenic Trail at the Delaware Water Gap
- Rhode Island- Block Island
- South Carolina- Hilton Head Island Bike Trails
- South Dakota- Badlands National Park
- Tennessee- Cherokee National Forest
- Texas- Guadalupe Mountains
- Utah- Arches National Park
- Vermont- Mad River Valley
- Virginia- Blue Ridge Parkway
- Washington- Hurricane Ridge
- West Virginia- New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
- Wisconsin- Apostle Islands
- Wyoming- Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone