This Is The Most Beautiful Place In Connecticut

Connecticut Shore is being credited as the most beautiful place in Connecticut.

Travel and Leisure compiled a nationwide list ranking the most beautiful place in every state, which included the shore as the top choice for Connecticut.

"If you close your eyes and try to imagine the ideal seaside town in New England, your vision is probably not too far off from Old Lyme, Mystic, Old Saybrook, and other coastal Connecticut villages," Travel and Leisure's Anne Olivia Bauso wrote. "Strung along the Long Island Sound, the small towns combine quiet coastal beauty and gobs of old-timey charm (think white-painted inns and cozy taverns)."

Here is Travel and Leisure's full list of the most beautiful place in every state: