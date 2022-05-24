This Is The Most Beautiful Place In Maryland

Weverton Cliffs is being credited as the most beautiful place in Maryland.

Travel and Leisure compiled a nationwide list ranking the most beautiful place in every state, which included the Weverton Cliffs as the top choice for Maryland.

"Part of the famed Appalachian Trail, Weverton Cliffs is a switchback two-mile hike in South Mountain State Park," Travel and Leisure's Anne Olivia Bauso wrote. "The reward for your effort? Views from 500 feet above the Potomac that include neighboring Virginia and West Virginia."

Here is Travel and Leisure's full list of the most beautiful place in every state: