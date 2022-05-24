This Is The Most Beautiful Place In Maryland
By Jason Hall
May 24, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Weverton Cliffs is being credited as the most beautiful place in Maryland.
Travel and Leisure compiled a nationwide list ranking the most beautiful place in every state, which included the Weverton Cliffs as the top choice for Maryland.
"Part of the famed Appalachian Trail, Weverton Cliffs is a switchback two-mile hike in South Mountain State Park," Travel and Leisure's Anne Olivia Bauso wrote. "The reward for your effort? Views from 500 feet above the Potomac that include neighboring Virginia and West Virginia."
Here is Travel and Leisure's full list of the most beautiful place in every state:
- Alabama- Magnolia Springs
- Alaska- Wrangell-St Elias National Park and Preserve
- Arizona- Grand Canyon National Park
- Arkansas- Ozark National Forest
- California- Yosemite National Park
- Colorado- Garden of the Gods
- Connecticut- Connecticut Shore
- Delaware- Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge
- Florida- Everglades National Park
- Georgia- Cumberland Island
- Hawaii- Nāpali Coast
- Idaho- Sawtooth National Forest
- Illinois- Cache River State Natural Area
- Indiana- Hemlock Cliffs
- Iowa- Maquoketa Caves State Park
- Kansas- Castle Rock Badlands
- Kentucky- Mammoth Cave
- Louisiana- Wild Azalea Trail
- Maine- Acadia National Park
- Maryland- Weverton Cliffs
- Massachusetts- Cape Cod National Seashore
- Michigan- Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
- Minnesota- North Shore Scenic Drive
- Mississippi- Natchez Trace Parkway
- Missouri- Ozark National Scenic Riverways
- Montana- Going-to-the-Sun Road
- Nebraska- Toadstool Geological Park and Oglala National Grassland
- Nevada- Red Rock Canyon
- New Hampshire- Kancamagus Highway
- New Jersey- Cape May
- New Mexico- Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness
- New York- Finger Lakes
- North Carolina- Outer Banks
- North Dakota- Maah Daah Hey Trail
- Ohio- Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
- Oklahoma- Tallgrass Prairie Preserve
- Oregon- Crater Lake
- Pennsylvania- Appalachian National Scenic Trail at the Delaware Water Gap
- Rhode Island- Block Island
- South Carolina- Hilton Head Island Bike Trails
- South Dakota- Badlands National Park
- Tennessee- Cherokee National Forest
- Texas- Guadalupe Mountains
- Utah- Arches National Park
- Vermont- Mad River Valley
- Virginia- Blue Ridge Parkway
- Washington- Hurricane Ridge
- West Virginia- New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
- Wisconsin- Apostle Islands
- Wyoming- Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone