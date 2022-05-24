This Is The Most Beautiful Place In Tennessee

America the Beautiful — the country truly earned the title. From the Rocky Mountain highs and low valleys to the bustling cities filled with people living their best life, each state is filled with beautiful, must-see places.

Travel & Leisure search the country to find the most beautiful spot in each state, including this breathtaking and scenic spot in Tennessee. According to the site's self-described subjective list:

"Mother Nature wasn't modest with America, where her handiwork ranges from magical desert mesas to wooded river valleys to whisper-thin barrier islands. You might even say she was particularly heavy-handed when doling out American scenery."

So what is the most beautiful place in Tennessee?

Cherokee National Forest

Tennessee is home to countless trails, state and national parks, but Cherokee National Forest in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in East Tennessee is considered to be the most beautiful place in the state. Surrounded by stunning views of the Tennessee mountains, it is no surprise Cherokee National Forest earned the title.

Here's what Travel & Leisure had to say about the most beautiful place in Tennessee:

"Lovers of the outdoors have their work cut out for them in Tennessee, especially its eastern edge. The 650,000-acre Cherokee National Forest has something for adventurers of every sort, whether you're looking to tackle the Appalachian Trail or other backcountry treks, whitewater raft down Pigeon River, pitch a tent next to Watauga Lake, or witness the dazzling rhododendron summer bloom in the Road Highlands."

