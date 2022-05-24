This Is The Most Beautiful Place In Virginia
By Jason Hall
May 24, 2022
Blue Ridge Parkway is being credited as the most beautiful place in Virginia.
Travel and Leisure compiled a nationwide list ranking the most beautiful place in every state, which included the parkway as the top choice for Virginia.
"The Blue Ridge Parkway's 'America's Favorite Drive' tagline isn't just a stroke of marketing genius," Travel and Leisure's Anne Olivia Bauso wrote. "The 469-mile drive (shared by Virginia and North Carolina) takes you through some of the most stunning scenery in the southeastern U.S. One example? Natural Bridge, a 215-foot-tall "overpass" spanning 90 feet to connect solid limestone cliffs. Don't forget good hiking shoes and your phone charger because there are hundreds of trails and photo opps."
Here is Travel and Leisure's full list of the most beautiful place in every state:
- Alabama- Magnolia Springs
- Alaska- Wrangell-St Elias National Park and Preserve
- Arizona- Grand Canyon National Park
- Arkansas- Ozark National Forest
- California- Yosemite National Park
- Colorado- Garden of the Gods
- Connecticut- Connecticut Shore
- Delaware- Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge
- Florida- Everglades National Park
- Georgia- Cumberland Island
- Hawaii- Nāpali Coast
- Idaho- Sawtooth National Forest
- Illinois- Cache River State Natural Area
- Indiana- Hemlock Cliffs
- Iowa- Maquoketa Caves State Park
- Kansas- Castle Rock Badlands
- Kentucky- Mammoth Cave
- Louisiana- Wild Azalea Trail
- Maine- Acadia National Park
- Maryland- Weverton Cliffs
- Massachusetts- Cape Cod National Seashore
- Michigan- Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
- Minnesota- North Shore Scenic Drive
- Mississippi- Natchez Trace Parkway
- Missouri- Ozark National Scenic Riverways
- Montana- Going-to-the-Sun Road
- Nebraska- Toadstool Geological Park and Oglala National Grassland
- Nevada- Red Rock Canyon
- New Hampshire- Kancamagus Highway
- New Jersey- Cape May
- New Mexico- Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness
- New York- Finger Lakes
- North Carolina- Outer Banks
- North Dakota- Maah Daah Hey Trail
- Ohio- Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
- Oklahoma- Tallgrass Prairie Preserve
- Oregon- Crater Lake
- Pennsylvania- Appalachian National Scenic Trail at the Delaware Water Gap
- Rhode Island- Block Island
- South Carolina- Hilton Head Island Bike Trails
- South Dakota- Badlands National Park
- Tennessee- Cherokee National Forest
- Texas- Guadalupe Mountains
- Utah- Arches National Park
- Vermont- Mad River Valley
- Virginia- Blue Ridge Parkway
- Washington- Hurricane Ridge
- West Virginia- New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
- Wisconsin- Apostle Islands
- Wyoming- Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone