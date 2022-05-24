This Is The Most Beautiful Place In Virginia

Blue Ridge Parkway is being credited as the most beautiful place in Virginia.

Travel and Leisure compiled a nationwide list ranking the most beautiful place in every state, which included the parkway as the top choice for Virginia.

"The Blue Ridge Parkway's 'America's Favorite Drive' tagline isn't just a stroke of marketing genius," Travel and Leisure's Anne Olivia Bauso wrote. "The 469-mile drive (shared by Virginia and North Carolina) takes you through some of the most stunning scenery in the southeastern U.S. One example? Natural Bridge, a 215-foot-tall "overpass" spanning 90 feet to connect solid limestone cliffs. Don't forget good hiking shoes and your phone charger because there are hundreds of trails and photo opps."

Here is Travel and Leisure's full list of the most beautiful place in every state: