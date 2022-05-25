Ed Sheeran Announces He's Dropping 4 New Songs

"There's new Ed music on the way!" Ed Sheeran announced in a sweet new video shared on his social media accounts. The singer revealed the tour edition of his latest album = is set to drop on Friday, May 27. A t total of nine additional tracks will be included on this version of the album including two brand new songs and two that were featured in the 2019 movie Yesterday but were never officially released to the public.

In the video, Sheeran explained to his fans, "I was in a film called Yesterday and I did two songs for the film that never got released." The hitmaker then revealed the tracks by pointing up to brief scenes from the film that used the music that appeared above him. The two songs are "One Life" and "Penguins."