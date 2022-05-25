San Antonio Sends Resources, Support To Uvalde Shooting Victims

The community is coming together to help the victims of the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. San Antonio Report reported that the San Antonio area has been sending resources and support to the area.

A spokesperson for Mayor Ron Nirenberg's office says that a SWAT team, an Eagle helicopter, and a bomb squad were all sent to assist in clearing the scene at the school as well as the suspect's home.

Nirenberg wrote on Twitter, "San Antonio has sent mass casualty resources to the region and will do all we can to help our neighbors heal. Uvalde is experiencing the sickening aftermath of a horrific mass shooting. At least 14 children and a teacher are gone. Pray for the lost, their families, and Uvalde."

The San Antonio Police Department has additional resources on standby to assist Uvalde. The department wrote, "Our hearts and prayers are with the Uvalde community."

Bexar County Judge Nelso Wolff said, "Bexar County is sending personnel and material from the Office of Emergency Management, the Medical Examiner’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, and University Hospital to support the ongoing operation."

The University Health system in San Antonio says there is availability in their donor rooms for the next several days. Click here for more information on how to donate at this location.