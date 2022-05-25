Is Kane Brown Teaming Up With Post Malone?

By Kelly Fisher

May 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown is known for cross-genre collaborations, branching out from the country realm to team up with tons of other artists… and some fans think that his next collab is seemingly with Post Malone.

Video surfaced of Malone on stage earlier this month at Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama. It shows Malone taking a sip from his drink and telling the crowd, “Kane Brown beat the s*** out of me at beer pong earlier.” The audience cheered, and Malone led into his 2019 track “Take What You Want.” Of course, a Kane Brown fan page caught the reference to the “One Mississippi” singer and eagerly shared the brief clip on Instagram: “Last night fun at festival, did anyone else catch this !!”

Brown’s latest release is a ‘90s country-inspired track, “Like I Love Country Music.” But he’s also stood out for his genre-bending style, including when he works with other artists. Fans would undoubtedly recognize the cross-genre collaboration with blackbear (a.k.a Matthew Musto), “Memory,” as well as “One Thing Right” with Marshmello and “Be Like That” with Khalid and Swae Lee. Malone is also no stranger to working with others. In fact, he recently seemed to hint at a new project with Bob Dylan.

It isn’t immediately clear as of publication time on Wednesday afternoon (May 25), however, whether Brown and Malone have a collaboration in the works. See the clip that the Kane Brown fan page shared below. WARNING: Explicit Language

Kane BrownPost Malone
