Kate Moss Undermines Amber Heard's Johnny Depp Allegations In Testimony

While Amber had insinuated Johnny had become violent during his relationship with Kate, Johnny's lawyer called Kate to the stand, who had a very different story. During her testimony, Kate recalled an incident when she was at a hotel with Johnny and slipped down the stairs in the rain, which injured her back. She said she cried out in pain and Johnny came rushing to carry her inside the hotel room and get her medical attention.

She also testified that the actor never got physical with her in any way during their time together. Kate said the staircase incident was an accident and Johnny was there to help her. According to TMZ, the testimony supports what Amber eventually admitted during cross-examination, that Johnny hitting the supermodel was a "vague" and false rumor she had once heard.