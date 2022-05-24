Johnny Depp Can't Hide His Reaction After Bizarre Moment During Trial

A bizarre moment on the stand during the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard left many people watching confused, including the Pirates of the Caribbean star himself.

The moment occurred when psychologist Dr. David Spiegel was called as an expert witness for Heard's team, testifying that he evaluated Depp's cognitive abilities by watching the actor's performance in films and interviews, per TMZ. However, when Depp's lawyer Wayne Dennison asked if Spiegel had seen Depp's role in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, his odd response is what many viewers couldn't understand.

After the question was posed, Spiegel began smacking his lips and making strange movements with his mouth, causing both Depp and his other attorney to become confused. Depp even leaned across the table to get a better look at what was happening.

Eventually, Spiegel turned to the judge and asked if he was required to respond, to which she told him, "You have to answer questions. Yes, sir."

The strange moment was captured during a livestream of the trial and shared on Twitter.