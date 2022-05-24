Johnny Depp Can't Hide His Reaction After Bizarre Moment During Trial

By Sarah Tate

May 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A bizarre moment on the stand during the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard left many people watching confused, including the Pirates of the Caribbean star himself.

The moment occurred when psychologist Dr. David Spiegel was called as an expert witness for Heard's team, testifying that he evaluated Depp's cognitive abilities by watching the actor's performance in films and interviews, per TMZ. However, when Depp's lawyer Wayne Dennison asked if Spiegel had seen Depp's role in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, his odd response is what many viewers couldn't understand.

After the question was posed, Spiegel began smacking his lips and making strange movements with his mouth, causing both Depp and his other attorney to become confused. Depp even leaned across the table to get a better look at what was happening.

Eventually, Spiegel turned to the judge and asked if he was required to respond, to which she told him, "You have to answer questions. Yes, sir."

The strange moment was captured during a livestream of the trial and shared on Twitter.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation after he claims her 2018 essay about being a victim of domestic abuse negatively impacted his career. The very public trial has dropped some bombshell claims against both Depp and Heard, from the Pirates star allegedly performing a "cavity search" on his former wife to the Aquaman actress reportedly punching her ex-husband in the face.

Depp's ex-girlfriend Kate Moss is also expected to take the stand for Depp's team on Wednesday (May 25), just days before the trial is expected to wrap up later this week.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.