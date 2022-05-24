Johnny Depp Can't Hide His Reaction After Bizarre Moment During Trial
By Sarah Tate
May 24, 2022
A bizarre moment on the stand during the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard left many people watching confused, including the Pirates of the Caribbean star himself.
The moment occurred when psychologist Dr. David Spiegel was called as an expert witness for Heard's team, testifying that he evaluated Depp's cognitive abilities by watching the actor's performance in films and interviews, per TMZ. However, when Depp's lawyer Wayne Dennison asked if Spiegel had seen Depp's role in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, his odd response is what many viewers couldn't understand.
After the question was posed, Spiegel began smacking his lips and making strange movements with his mouth, causing both Depp and his other attorney to become confused. Depp even leaned across the table to get a better look at what was happening.
Eventually, Spiegel turned to the judge and asked if he was required to respond, to which she told him, "You have to answer questions. Yes, sir."
The strange moment was captured during a livestream of the trial and shared on Twitter.
The face Johnny Depp and Ben Chew make when Dr. David Spiegel starts acting like he’s high. By far one of the weirdest things I have ever witnessed. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #deppvsheardtrial #DeppvHeard #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #AmberTurd #WeJustDontLikeYouAmber pic.twitter.com/HgfQho9dfc— 🎶💫⚔️ (@asongofstars) May 23, 2022
Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation after he claims her 2018 essay about being a victim of domestic abuse negatively impacted his career. The very public trial has dropped some bombshell claims against both Depp and Heard, from the Pirates star allegedly performing a "cavity search" on his former wife to the Aquaman actress reportedly punching her ex-husband in the face.
Depp's ex-girlfriend Kate Moss is also expected to take the stand for Depp's team on Wednesday (May 25), just days before the trial is expected to wrap up later this week.