Matthew McConaughey Condemns Deadly School Shooting In His Texas Hometown

Matthew McConaughey has spoken out after a mass shooting at an elementary school in his Texas hometown left over 20 dead, most of whom were children.

At least 19 children and two teachers were killed Tuesday (May 24) when an 18-year-old gunman reportedly opened fire inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Since deadly incident, celebrities have condemned the shooting and offered words of support, including Uvalde native McConaughey. The Interstellar star took to his Instagram Tuesday night to share his thoughts about the tragic shooting and issue a call to action about how the country should move forward.

"As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas," he wrote. "Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us."

McConaughey added that the country as a whole can no longer fail to do something to prevent tragedies such as Tuesday's mass shooting.

"The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?'" he said. "We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo."

The Dallas Buyers Club actor said that it's time for everyone across the country to reevaluate "our wants from our needs."

"We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children's issue," he continued. "This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured."

McConaughey concluded his statement with a message to the parents and loved ones who suddenly lost a child, friend, or teacher. "And to those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming."

Read his full statement below.