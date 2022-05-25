My Chemical Romance Plays 'Tomorrow's Money' Live For The First Time Ever

The beloved band kicked off their reunion tour on Monday, May 16 at Eden Project in Cornwall, England, giving several songs their live debut. The band kicked off their 16-song set with "The Foundations Of Decay" — their first new song in eight years. They also performed “Surrender The Night” and “Boy Division,” from their 2013 B-side compilation Conventional Weapons, for the first time live.

According to NME, frontman Gerard Way talked about what's changed since the MCR's last tour. “We were walking around this f---ing maze [at the venue] today… and we were just laughing and shit,” Way said. “I was with Frank [Iero], and we were just hanging there. I was like, ‘Man, all those years we were in a band, we never got to truly have fun.'" He continued, "Y’know, shit was fun at times, for sure: we did really cool things, met really cool people and had really amazing shows. But everything was always so stressful and white-knuckled… and my precious voice! I used to just pace and stress, ‘Oh my voice, how am I gonna sing on TV?’ He concluded with a freeing, “I don’t give a s--t anymore," to thunderous applause from their dedicated fans.