My Chemical Romance Plays 'Tomorrow's Money' Live For The First Time Ever
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 25, 2022
My Chemical Romance showed a song from 2012 some love at their gig in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday, May 24, according to NME. The band shocked fans when they played the single "Tomorrow's Money" live for the first time ever. The song was originally released in October 2012 and was later featured on the compilation album Conventional Weapons.
The performance was the first of two nights at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham as they travel across the UK and Ireland on their comeback tour. In addition to "Tomorrow's Money" live debut, the setlist also included hits like "Helena" and "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)."
The beloved band kicked off their reunion tour on Monday, May 16 at Eden Project in Cornwall, England, giving several songs their live debut. The band kicked off their 16-song set with "The Foundations Of Decay" — their first new song in eight years. They also performed “Surrender The Night” and “Boy Division,” from their 2013 B-side compilation Conventional Weapons, for the first time live.
According to NME, frontman Gerard Way talked about what's changed since the MCR's last tour. “We were walking around this f---ing maze [at the venue] today… and we were just laughing and shit,” Way said. “I was with Frank [Iero], and we were just hanging there. I was like, ‘Man, all those years we were in a band, we never got to truly have fun.'" He continued, "Y’know, shit was fun at times, for sure: we did really cool things, met really cool people and had really amazing shows. But everything was always so stressful and white-knuckled… and my precious voice! I used to just pace and stress, ‘Oh my voice, how am I gonna sing on TV?’ He concluded with a freeing, “I don’t give a s--t anymore," to thunderous applause from their dedicated fans.