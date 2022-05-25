School Staff Tackle Intruder At Nashville Elementary School

Three staff members at an East Nashville school are being called heroes after their quick actions to stop an intruder at their elementary school earlier this month.

May 11 at Inglewood Elementary School was like any other day until a random man, later identified as Onreka Gray, tried to force his way into the school. He ended up getting tacked to the ground by three school staff members, per WKRN. Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis remembers the moments before they jumped into action.

"Me and another teacher noticed him kind of just mingling at the bottom of the playground," said Davis. "You start to get the feeling that something just doesn't feel right."

According to Davis, Gray refused to go to the front office if he needed assistance, instead running for the school door once it opened. Davis, along with school security officer Katrina Thomas and other members of staff, managed to stop him as the students ran to safety. Davis even jumped on his back and fell to the floor.

"As soon as the door was opened to let the kids in, he hopped the fence and started racing to come to the door," Davis said. "I remember just grabbing him and just trying to hold on super tight, and my kids are just staring at me."

School bookkeeper Shay Patton knew something was off when she noticed children in the hallway but the door to the playground was buzzing, especially after getting a call about the man seen standing on the playground, per News Channel 5. As she got her phone out to alert their principal, that's when she said Gray kicked or punched her phone.

Gray was ultimately taken into custody, and the staff members are being celebrated for their heroic actions. The incident was made even more disturbing following the tragic mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday (May 24) that left at least 19 children and two teachers dead.

"That's what we were afraid of him, him getting to some of these kids, some of our staff," said Patton. "You know we didn't want that."

Thomas added, "I think in situations like that I mean you just don't think about putting your life on the line. You just step in and do what you need to do."

Gray is facing several charges, including assault, resisting arrest and aggravated criminal trespassing.