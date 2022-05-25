Steve Kerr Delivers Emotional Message In Response To Texas School Shooting

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr delivered an emotional message in response to the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday (May 24).

Ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, Kerr addressed the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which resulted in the deaths 19 children and two adults, just days after a racially-motivated shooting at a Buffalo grocery store.

“When are we going to do something?” Kerr asked reporters during his pregame press conference.

“I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there — I’m tired of the moments of silence,” he added while pounding the desk in front of him. “Enough!”