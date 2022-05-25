This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Illinois

All-you-can-eat deals are a good compromise to please the picky eaters in your life, as well as those with hearty appetites. Some deals consist of multiple ethnicities of food served buffet style, while others feature one repeated course. Despite the variance in a good all-you-can-eat-meal, one thing never changes; the option to stuff your face for one low price!

According to a list put together by The Daily Meal, the best all-you-can-eat buffet in Illinois can be found at the Warsaw Inn European Buffet in Lynnwood. As signified by the name of the restaurant, most of the dishes served at the Warsaw Inn are of polish decent. They serve over 60 homemade dishes ranging from sauerkraut and sausage to pierogi.

Here is what The Daily Meal had to say about the best all-you-can-eat buffet in Illinois:

"More than 60 homemade items are on the menu at Warsaw Inn in Lynwood, Illinois, which, as the name might imply, veers heavily Polish. Fresh Polish sausage, sauerkraut, stuffed cabbage, potato pancakes (one of the best ways to cook potatoes), cheese and apple blintzes and a variety of pierogi are joined by nightly specials including roast duck, breaded pork chops and roast pork loin."

For more information regarding the best all-you-can-eat locations in America visit HERE.