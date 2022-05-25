WATCH: Dinosaur Hilariously Shows Off San Diego Home For Sale

Finding the perfect house to make your home is one of the hardest decisions you will have to make. To help bring some fun and levity into the experience, one real estate agent in California found a way to show off home listings in a unique way.

Local realtor Bob Evans, of Coldwell Banker Realty, recently shared a video of a home listing in San Diego, showing off what the house has to offer to potential buyers. However, the main center of attention was the person in a full inflatable dinosaur suit turning the residence into its very own stomping grounds.

The 1,881-square-foot two bedroom, four bath house on Ducommun Avenue in University City is listed for $1.49 million, according to the online listing on Redfin. When asked why the video listing, and accompanying photos, includes the jurassic tour guide, Evans told FOX 5 that the hope is to make the home stand out from the crowd.

"Most prospective home buyers' searches begin online, so I want to capture their interested there first," he said. "Then when they drive up, this home has great curb appeal, thus further keeping their interests piqued."

Seeing a dinosaur roaming around your prospective home is sure to leave an impression, but Evans believes buyers will be even more impressed when they step inside.

"The home is staged and shows really well, so when they walk in, they're smiling and I hope further enjoying the experience," he said.

Check out the video below.