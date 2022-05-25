WATCH: Dinosaur Hilariously Shows Off San Diego Home For Sale

By Sarah Tate

May 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Finding the perfect house to make your home is one of the hardest decisions you will have to make. To help bring some fun and levity into the experience, one real estate agent in California found a way to show off home listings in a unique way.

Local realtor Bob Evans, of Coldwell Banker Realty, recently shared a video of a home listing in San Diego, showing off what the house has to offer to potential buyers. However, the main center of attention was the person in a full inflatable dinosaur suit turning the residence into its very own stomping grounds.

The 1,881-square-foot two bedroom, four bath house on Ducommun Avenue in University City is listed for $1.49 million, according to the online listing on Redfin. When asked why the video listing, and accompanying photos, includes the jurassic tour guide, Evans told FOX 5 that the hope is to make the home stand out from the crowd.

"Most prospective home buyers' searches begin online, so I want to capture their interested there first," he said. "Then when they drive up, this home has great curb appeal, thus further keeping their interests piqued."

Seeing a dinosaur roaming around your prospective home is sure to leave an impression, but Evans believes buyers will be even more impressed when they step inside.

"The home is staged and shows really well, so when they walk in, they're smiling and I hope further enjoying the experience," he said.

Check out the video below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.