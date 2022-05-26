Billie Joe Armstrong Reveals What Made Hella Mega Tour So 'Unbelievable'

Billie credits the two-year break from live shows due to the ongoing pandemic for making the experiences joyous for the performers and fans alike. Green Day was initially meant to hit the road with Fall Out Boy and Weezer in March of 2020 but had to reschedule to 2021 and 2022.

“We soundchecked the day before and I was so overwhelmed by the size [of the place] – it was like the first time I ever played a stadium in my life,” he continued. “Everyone – the crew, every single person – was completely overwhelmed because no-one knew how this was going to go down. I was freaking out. Everyone was. We didn’t know what to think… the whole country had been through the fucking wringer. And here we are starting in f---ing Texas.”

