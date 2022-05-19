Dogs At Texas Shelter Get Married In Adorable Ceremony: See The Photos
By Dani Medina
May 19, 2022
Two pups tied the knot in a paw-sitively adorable ceremony at an animal shelter in Texas this week.
Introducing chihuahua mixes Peanut and Cashew who got married at the San Antonio Humane Society on Wednesday (May 18), the animal shelter said in a press release. The two pups met after their dental surgeries and it was "love at first sight."
Peanut, 9, met Cashew, 3, during his health journey recovery. Both the dogs' families were unable to continue taking care of them, so they were given to the Humane Society's medical building, where they grew an inseparable bond.
"To celebrate their love and recovery journey, the SAHS held a small, intimate wedding ceremony today surrounded by staff, volunteers and closest friends. The event included a beautiful walk down the aisle, bubbles, music and cake, of course," the animal shelter said.
Peanut and Cashew are both available for adoption, either together or separately. "Peanut and Chestnut are now available for adoption at the SAHS and are so excited to meet their new families. Although we would love to see them continue their lifelong honeymoon fur-ever together, Peanut and Cashew do not have to go home together. It was a short summer fling after all. How does the saying go? ‘Til adoption do us part? Something like that!" SAHS said.
If you're interested in adopting these adorable pups, visit the San Antonio Humane Society at 4804 Fredricksburg Road. Take a look at photos from Peanut and Cashew's ceremony below:
