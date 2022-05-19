Dogs At Texas Shelter Get Married In Adorable Ceremony: See The Photos

Two pups tied the knot in a paw-sitively adorable ceremony at an animal shelter in Texas this week.

Introducing chihuahua mixes Peanut and Cashew who got married at the San Antonio Humane Society on Wednesday (May 18), the animal shelter said in a press release. The two pups met after their dental surgeries and it was "love at first sight."

Peanut, 9, met Cashew, 3, during his health journey recovery. Both the dogs' families were unable to continue taking care of them, so they were given to the Humane Society's medical building, where they grew an inseparable bond.

"To celebrate their love and recovery journey, the SAHS held a small, intimate wedding ceremony today surrounded by staff, volunteers and closest friends. The event included a beautiful walk down the aisle, bubbles, music and cake, of course," the animal shelter said.

