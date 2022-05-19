Dogs At Texas Shelter Get Married In Adorable Ceremony: See The Photos

By Dani Medina

May 19, 2022

Photo: San Antonio Humane Society

Two pups tied the knot in a paw-sitively adorable ceremony at an animal shelter in Texas this week.

Introducing chihuahua mixes Peanut and Cashew who got married at the San Antonio Humane Society on Wednesday (May 18), the animal shelter said in a press release. The two pups met after their dental surgeries and it was "love at first sight."

Peanut, 9, met Cashew, 3, during his health journey recovery. Both the dogs' families were unable to continue taking care of them, so they were given to the Humane Society's medical building, where they grew an inseparable bond.

"To celebrate their love and recovery journey, the SAHS held a small, intimate wedding ceremony today surrounded by staff, volunteers and closest friends. The event included a beautiful walk down the aisle, bubbles, music and cake, of course," the animal shelter said.

Peanut and Cashew are both available for adoption, either together or separately. "Peanut and Chestnut are now available for adoption at the SAHS and are so excited to meet their new families. Although we would love to see them continue their lifelong honeymoon fur-ever together, Peanut and Cashew do not have to go home together. It was a short summer fling after all. How does the saying go? ‘Til adoption do us part? Something like that!" SAHS said.

If you're interested in adopting these adorable pups, visit the San Antonio Humane Society at 4804 Fredricksburg Road. Take a look at photos from Peanut and Cashew's ceremony below:

It was love at first sight! Or first dental? We’re not sure, but Chihuahua mixes, Peanut and Cashew, met after their...

Posted by San Antonio Humane Society on Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.