Texans Increasingly Abandoning Their Dogs At Pup-Friendly Bar

More and more dogs are being left abandoned at a local pup-friendly restaurant.

It's happened three times in the past two years at Hops & Hounds in San Antonio, with the most recent instance being earlier this month, according to MySanAntonio.

Hops & Hounds is a dog-friendly bar with a large patio space. The general manager, Alannah Tellez, told MySanAntonio that two pups were left alone on April 16. They were malnourished, and the female dog looked like she recently gave birth. When patrons leave their dogs at the bar, Tellez said she waits a while to see if the customer contacts the bar by phone or on social media.