Texans Increasingly Abandoning Their Dogs At Pup-Friendly Bar
By Dani Medina
April 29, 2022
More and more dogs are being left abandoned at a local pup-friendly restaurant.
It's happened three times in the past two years at Hops & Hounds in San Antonio, with the most recent instance being earlier this month, according to MySanAntonio.
Hops & Hounds is a dog-friendly bar with a large patio space. The general manager, Alannah Tellez, told MySanAntonio that two pups were left alone on April 16. They were malnourished, and the female dog looked like she recently gave birth. When patrons leave their dogs at the bar, Tellez said she waits a while to see if the customer contacts the bar by phone or on social media.
If the dogs' owners don't return, customers or employees adopt them. "I can't adopt them all," employee Joshua Giles said. He adopted a German Shepherd that was abandoned a year and a half ago.
"It's very upsetting. It doesn't seem to be a trend where people forget them because if they did, they would come back for them, and they aren't. It doesn't make any sense to me," Giles said.
Tellez said she's glad these dogs aren't being left abandoned on the side of the road, but she wish it didn't happen at all. "It's not right at all. This is the third time it's happened, and it's really sad every single time," she said.