Eminem Shares Unreleased Music On Expanded Version Of 'The Eminem Show'

Eminem celebrates 20 years of his multi-platinum album The Eminem Show by delivering the expanded version of Em's popular LP.



On Thursday, May 26, Eminem re-released his third studio album via Aftermath Entertainment, Shady Records and Interscope Records with 18 new additions. The expanded version includes previously unreleased songs like "Jimmy, Brian And Mike," which was reportedly recorded back in 1999 for The Marshall Mathers LP but didn't make the album. It also contains rare cuts like "Bump Heads" featuring 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo, which is considered a diss track aimed at Ja Rule.