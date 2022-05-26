Father Learned Of Daughter's Death In Texas Shooting From Her Best Friend

The father one of the victims killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas shared heartbreaking details of his daughter's death with CNN on Wednesday (May 25).

Angel Garza, father of Amerie Jo Garza, a recent honor roll student, told CNN's Anderson Cooper that he learned of his daughter's death from her best friend several hours after initial reports of the incident.

Garza told Cooper he works as a medical aide and was assisting the child at the scene as children were being evacuated from the school.

Amerie's friend told Angel that his daughter was trying to call the police during the shooting.

"One little girl was just covered in blood head to toe, I thought she was injured, I asked her what was wrong and she said she's OK, she was hysterical saying that they shot her best friend, that they killed her best friend and she's not breathing and that she was trying to call the cops and I asked the little girl the name and she said 'Amerie,'" Garza said with tears. "She was so sweet, Mr. Cooper. She was the sweetest little girl who did nothing wrong. She listened to her mom and dad, she always brushed her teeth, she was creative, she made things for us, she never got in trouble in school like, I just want to know what she did to be a victim."