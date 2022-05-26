Have You Been To The Best Coffee Shop In Chicago?

The best place to grab a coffee in Chicago pleases every level of coffee drinker, from casual coffee drinkers to coffee connoisseurs.

According to Chicago Eater, Sol Cafe off of Howard Street is the best place in the city to purchase coffee. Sol Cafe is known for being filled with plants that line the quaint historic brick building. It makes a great co-working space for young professionals as well as local students. In terms of coffee, the cafe offers a seasonal menu full of specialty drinks on top of their fabulous classic creations. Customers are able to order a large breakfast, or keep it light with doughnuts. Sol Cafe offers a plethora of vegan options.

Here is what Chicago Eater had to say about the best place to order coffee in the city:

"Sol Cafe is a peaceful, plant-filled oasis on the border of Chicago and Evanston in the historic Howard Theatre. It’s become a community hub for students, laptop workers, and neighborhood residents, offering a mixture of standard and seasonal coffee and tea drinks, hearty breakfasts and sandwiches, and Do-Rite Donuts, all with vegan variations."

