Have You Tried The Best Takeout Food In Chicago?

Sometimes, eating out just doesn't cut it. When you're feeling under the weather or simply just do not feel like cooking or leaving the house, takeout is the best option. The best place to get takeout in the Windy City also uses sustainable packaging methods.

According to a list put together by Thrillist, the best sustainable takeout in the city can be found at Azul Mariscos in Goose Island. The takeout dish of choice is the lobster empanadas. Aside from the tempting special dishes, the restaurant serves their takeout in paper bags rather than plastic.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best sustainable takeout in all of Chicago:

"Vibrant, nautical color schemes and energetic vibes welcome guests to this restaurant, situated along the Chicago River. Chef Michael Hernandez puts forth Latin-inspired fare with a focus on seafood, as evidenced by options like spicy lime-cured shrimp, mini lobster rolls, and grilled octopus basted in house butter. Spring for one of the kitchen’s specialties with the Lobster Empanadas, airy pockets filled with lobster claw and tail meat, Chihuahua cheese, and chipotle aioli. When you order takeout, you can feel good about it. The restaurant strives to work with sustainable partners and purveyors as often as possible, and it exclusively uses paper bags for all carryout and delivery orders (meaning all you have to do is make that recycling bin, post-meal toss)."

