This Is The Best Pasta In Chicago

By Logan DeLoye

May 25, 2022

Plate of chicken parmigiana on table garnished with cilantro
Photo: Getty Images

You cannot go wrong with Italian, especially if someone else is cooking it for you. Wether it be a romantic date night or a fun family night out, there is always a great Italian restaurant right around the corner with a pasta dish to please everyone. Many Italian restaurants are able to accommodate those with specific allergies and gluten intolerances.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best pasta dish in Chicago is the signature Farfalle Pollo at The Pasta Bowl. The Pasta Bowl is located downtown and is known for the variety of pasta that customers can choose from. There is a total of 18 different pasta dishes on the menu, providing endless combinations.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best pasta dish in all of Chicago:

"With over 18 pasta dishes to choose from at The Pasta Bowl, picking a favorite one sounds like an impossible task. Still, one rises to the top—the house signature Farfalle Pollo. With grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and fresh cream sauce, even the pickiest eaters can't go wrong."'Went for a job interview…didn't get the job but did get the best pasta ever…signature dish farfalle pollo,"' admits one Yelp reviewer."

For more information regarding the best pasta dish in each state visit HERE.

