Have You Tried The Best Burger In All Of L.A?

According to a list put together by Thrillist, the best burger in all of L.A can be found at UnCool. The best burgers in question are made entirely with grass fed beef. UnCool known for their burgers, but customers typically return for the flavorful wings. Most of the menu items can be converted to a vegan option.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best burger in L.A:

"Poking fun at a city where almost everyone is striving to be some sort of famous, Uncool has quickly become a favorite neighborhood bar, offering a stellar lineup of breakfast favorites, burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, fries, and wings, in addition to craft cocktails, all served in a cozy environment with a white-tile-backed bar and flourishes of fluorescent lighting. There’s also an outdoor patio where you can people-watch in one of Weho’s busiest strip malls. The burgers are crafted with grass-fed beef chuck and short rib blend, but can be swapped with a vegan Impossible patty or Wagyu patty for a couple more bucks."

