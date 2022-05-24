Chicago Teen Killed Driver Because Van Was Too Loud

18-year-old Chicago native Gavin Leon, shot and killed a driver from his apartment window on North Pulaski Road because he didn't like how loud the car was.

According to NBCChicago, Leon has just been charged with first-degree murder regarding the crime. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Ryan Balbag. After the crime was committed, investigators searched Leon's phone to find pictures and narrated videos from the crime scene in which he mocked the police.

“This is legendary footage right here. … Who would do such a thing?” Leon supposedly proclaimed in the video. “Thank you for coming. Appreciate it. They said somebody got to shooting. I know who did it, too. I know who was shooting, too. This s— is funny as hell. We just toying with their a–.”

The incident occurred at 11:30 p.m and Leon used a flashlight 'ghost gun' to shoot Balbag. Balbag was shot in the head and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

NBC mentioned that witnesses and police cameras were able to identify Leon as the suspect shortly after the shooting. As if there wasn't enough evidence already, Leon himself told a witness that he shot a man solely because his car was too loud.

'Ghost guns' have since been banned in the state of Illinois.