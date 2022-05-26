Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In June 2022

By Dani Medina

May 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away! As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its database. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving Netflix — including The Blind Side, Top Gun and Criminal Minds — so make sure you watch them now while you can! Here's a look at what titles are leaving (and coming to) Netflix in June 2022.

June 1

  • A Cinderella Story (2004)
  • A Perfect Ending (2012)
  • Aashik Awara (1993)
  • Amelia: A Tale of Two Sisters (2017)
  • And Then Came Lola (2009)
  • Bad Blood (2019)
  • Battleship (2012)
  • Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same (2018)
  • Blade (1998)
  • Blade II (2002)
  • Blade: Trinity (2004)
  • Body of Lies (2008)
  • Chloe (2009)
  • Closer (2004)
  • Cloudburst (2011)
  • Company of Heroes (2013)
  • Coach Carter (2005)
  • Dennis the Menace (1993)
  • Downton Abbey (Series 1-6)
  • Dream/Killer (2015)
  • Extraction (2015)
  • Felon (2008)
  • Final Destination 3 (2006)
  • Final Destination 5 (2011)
  • Free Willy (1993)
  • Hall Pass (2011)
  • Happy Feet (2006)
  • Hairspray
  • Happy Endings (Seasons 1-3)
  • How to Stage a Coup (2017)
  • I Am Sam (2001)
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
  • Jackie: A Tale of Two Sisters (2017)
  • Lens (2015)
  • March Comes in Like a Lion (2017)
  • Material (2012)
  • Maya Memsaab (1992)
  • Megalobox (2018)
  • Michael Lost and Found (2015)
  • Monster-in-Law (2005)
  • Mosquita y Mari (2012)
  • New Year’s Eve (2011)
  • Oh Darling Yeh Hai India (1995)
  • Pedal the World (2015)
  • Pet Sematary (1989)
  • Population 436 (2006)
  • Prince (1969)
  • Qila (1998)
  • Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
  • Shooter (2007)
  • Smoke & Mirrors (2016)
  • Sniper: Legacy (2014)
  • Stardust (2007)
  • Sucker Punch (2011)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
  • Terminator Salvation (2009)
  • Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)
  • The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
  • The Blind Side
  • The Devil’s Advocate (1997)
  • The Disaster Artist (2017)
  • The Final Destination (2009)
  • The Girl King (2015)
  • The Mask of Zorro (1998)
  • The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996)
  • The Mitfords: A Tale of Two Sisters (2017)
  • The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)
  • Top Gun (1986)
  • Warrior (2011)
  • Wild Things (1998)
  • World Trade Center (2006)
  • Zoolander (2001)

June 2

  • Alone (1 season)
  • Lady Bird (2017)

June 3

  • Documentary Now! (Seasons 1-3)

June 5

  • The Night Clerk (2020)

June 6

  • Vampire Academy (2014)

June 7

  • The Night Shift (Seasons 1-4)

June 10

  • A Haunted House 2 (2014)
  • The Witch: Part 1 – The Subversion (2018)

June 11

  • 28 Moons (Season 1)
  • Magic Phone (Season 1)
  • Man to Man (Season 1)
  • My Little Baby (Season 1)
  • Singles Villa (Season 1)
  • Under the Black Moonlight (Season 1)

June 13

  • 4th Republic (2019)

June 14

  • Kanavu Variyam (2017)

June 15

  • Charité (Season 1)
  • Charité at War (Season 1)
  • Fate/Zero (Seasons 1-2)
  • Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Seasons 1-5)
  • Kill la Kill (Season 1)
  • Madoka Magica (Season 1)
  • The American Bible Challenge (Season 3)
  • The Chase (Seasons 3 & 4)

June 18

  • Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

June 24

  • Reign (Seasons 1-4)

June 30

  • Criminal Minds (Seasons 1-10)

For a list of everything coming to Netflix in June 2022, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.