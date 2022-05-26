Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In June 2022
By Dani Medina
May 26, 2022
Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away! As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its database. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving Netflix — including The Blind Side, Top Gun and Criminal Minds — so make sure you watch them now while you can! Here's a look at what titles are leaving (and coming to) Netflix in June 2022.
June 1
- A Cinderella Story (2004)
- A Perfect Ending (2012)
- Aashik Awara (1993)
- Amelia: A Tale of Two Sisters (2017)
- And Then Came Lola (2009)
- Bad Blood (2019)
- Battleship (2012)
- Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same (2018)
- Blade (1998)
- Blade II (2002)
- Blade: Trinity (2004)
- Body of Lies (2008)
- Chloe (2009)
- Closer (2004)
- Cloudburst (2011)
- Company of Heroes (2013)
- Coach Carter (2005)
- Dennis the Menace (1993)
- Downton Abbey (Series 1-6)
- Dream/Killer (2015)
- Extraction (2015)
- Felon (2008)
- Final Destination 3 (2006)
- Final Destination 5 (2011)
- Free Willy (1993)
- Hall Pass (2011)
- Happy Feet (2006)
- Hairspray
- Happy Endings (Seasons 1-3)
- How to Stage a Coup (2017)
- I Am Sam (2001)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
- Jackie: A Tale of Two Sisters (2017)
- Lens (2015)
- March Comes in Like a Lion (2017)
- Material (2012)
- Maya Memsaab (1992)
- Megalobox (2018)
- Michael Lost and Found (2015)
- Monster-in-Law (2005)
- Mosquita y Mari (2012)
- New Year’s Eve (2011)
- Oh Darling Yeh Hai India (1995)
- Pedal the World (2015)
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Population 436 (2006)
- Prince (1969)
- Qila (1998)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
- Shooter (2007)
- Smoke & Mirrors (2016)
- Sniper: Legacy (2014)
- Stardust (2007)
- Sucker Punch (2011)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
- Terminator Salvation (2009)
- Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)
- The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
- The Blind Side
- The Devil’s Advocate (1997)
- The Disaster Artist (2017)
- The Final Destination (2009)
- The Girl King (2015)
- The Mask of Zorro (1998)
- The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996)
- The Mitfords: A Tale of Two Sisters (2017)
- The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)
- Top Gun (1986)
- Warrior (2011)
- Wild Things (1998)
- World Trade Center (2006)
- Zoolander (2001)
June 2
- Alone (1 season)
- Lady Bird (2017)
June 3
- Documentary Now! (Seasons 1-3)
June 5
- The Night Clerk (2020)
June 6
- Vampire Academy (2014)
June 7
- The Night Shift (Seasons 1-4)
June 10
- A Haunted House 2 (2014)
- The Witch: Part 1 – The Subversion (2018)
June 11
- 28 Moons (Season 1)
- Magic Phone (Season 1)
- Man to Man (Season 1)
- My Little Baby (Season 1)
- Singles Villa (Season 1)
- Under the Black Moonlight (Season 1)
June 13
- 4th Republic (2019)
June 14
- Kanavu Variyam (2017)
June 15
- Charité (Season 1)
- Charité at War (Season 1)
- Fate/Zero (Seasons 1-2)
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Seasons 1-5)
- Kill la Kill (Season 1)
- Madoka Magica (Season 1)
- The American Bible Challenge (Season 3)
- The Chase (Seasons 3 & 4)
June 18
- Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
June 24
- Reign (Seasons 1-4)
June 30
- Criminal Minds (Seasons 1-10)
