These TV Shows Have Been Renewed For Another Season
By Dani Medina
May 14, 2022
Good news — some of your favorite TV shows have been picked up for another season!
Major TV networks announced this weeks which shows will be renewed for another season (and which ones will be canceled). Here's a network-by-network look at the shows that are making a comeback.
ABC
- A Million Little Things - Season 5
- Abbott Elementary - Season 2
- America's Funniest Home Videos - Season 33
- American Idol - Season 21
- The Bachelor - Season 27
- Big Sky - Season 3
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - Season 3
- The Conners - Season 5
- The Good Doctor - Season 6
- Grey's Anatomy - Season 19
- Holey Moley - Season 4
- Home Economics - Season 3
- The Rookie - Season 5
- Shark Tank - Season 14
- Station 19 - Season 6
- The Wonder Years - Season 2
CBS
- The Amazing Race - Season 34
- Blue Bloods - Season 13
- Bob Hearts Abishola - Season 4
- CSI: Vegas - Season 2
- The Equalizer - through Season 4
- FBI - through Season 6
- FBI: International - through Season 3
- FBI: Most Wanted - through Season 5
- Ghosts - Season 2
- NCIS - Season 20
- NCIS: Hawaii - Season 2
- NCIS: Los Angeles - Season 14
- The Neighborhood - Season 5
- Secret Celebrity Renovation - Season 2
- Survivor - through Season 44
- S.W.A.T. - Season 6
- Tough as Nails - through Season 5
- Young Sheldon - through Season 7
The CW
- All American - Season 5
- All American: Homecoming - Season 2
- The Flash - Season 9
- Kung Fu - Season 3
- Masters of Illusion - Season 9
- Nancy Drew - Season 4
- Penn & Teller: Fool Us - Season 9
- Riverdale - Season 7
- Superman & Lois - Season 3
- Walker - Season 3
- World's Funniest Animals - Season 3
FOX
- Bob's Burgers - Season 13
- The Cleaning Lady - Season 2
- Duncanville - Season 3
- The Great North - Season 3
- Hell's Kitchen - through Season 22
- HouseBroken - Season 2
- Lego Masters - Season 3
- Masterchef - Season 12
- Next Level Chef - Season 2
- So You Think You Can Dance - Season 17
NBC
- American Auto - Season 2
- The Blacklist - Season 10
- Chicago Fire - through Season 11
- Chicago Med - through Season 8
- Chicago P.D. - through Season 10
- Grand Crew - Season 2
- La Brea - Season 2
- Law & Order - Season 22
- Law & Order: Organized Crime - Season 3
- Law & Order: SVU - through Season 24
- New Amsterdam - through Season 5 (shortened final season)
- That's My Jam - Season 2
- Young Rock - Season 3
