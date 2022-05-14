These TV Shows Have Been Renewed For Another Season

Good news — some of your favorite TV shows have been picked up for another season!

Major TV networks announced this weeks which shows will be renewed for another season (and which ones will be canceled). Here's a network-by-network look at the shows that are making a comeback.

ABC

A Million Little Things - Season 5

Abbott Elementary - Season 2

America's Funniest Home Videos - Season 33

American Idol - Season 21

The Bachelor - Season 27

Big Sky - Season 3

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - Season 3

The Conners - Season 5

The Good Doctor - Season 6

Grey's Anatomy - Season 19

Holey Moley - Season 4

Home Economics - Season 3

The Rookie - Season 5

Shark Tank - Season 14

Station 19 - Season 6

The Wonder Years - Season 2

CBS

The Amazing Race - Season 34

Blue Bloods - Season 13

Bob Hearts Abishola - Season 4

CSI: Vegas - Season 2

The Equalizer - through Season 4

FBI - through Season 6

FBI: International - through Season 3

FBI: Most Wanted - through Season 5

Ghosts - Season 2

NCIS - Season 20

NCIS: Hawaii - Season 2

NCIS: Los Angeles - Season 14

The Neighborhood - Season 5

Secret Celebrity Renovation - Season 2

Survivor - through Season 44

S.W.A.T. - Season 6

Tough as Nails - through Season 5

Young Sheldon - through Season 7

The CW

All American - Season 5

All American: Homecoming - Season 2

The Flash - Season 9

Kung Fu - Season 3

Masters of Illusion - Season 9

Nancy Drew - Season 4

Penn & Teller: Fool Us - Season 9

Riverdale - Season 7

Superman & Lois - Season 3

Walker - Season 3

World's Funniest Animals - Season 3

FOX

Bob's Burgers - Season 13

The Cleaning Lady - Season 2

Duncanville - Season 3

The Great North - Season 3

Hell's Kitchen - through Season 22

HouseBroken - Season 2

Lego Masters - Season 3

Masterchef - Season 12

Next Level Chef - Season 2

So You Think You Can Dance - Season 17

NBC

American Auto - Season 2

The Blacklist - Season 10

Chicago Fire - through Season 11

Chicago Med - through Season 8

Chicago P.D. - through Season 10

Grand Crew - Season 2

La Brea - Season 2

Law & Order - Season 22

Law & Order: Organized Crime - Season 3

Law & Order: SVU - through Season 24

New Amsterdam - through Season 5 (shortened final season)

That's My Jam - Season 2

Young Rock - Season 3

To see what shows have been canceled, click here.